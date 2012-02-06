Download the PDF of recent editions of The Review below.

Based in the town of Redwater in the Northeast sector of Sturgeon County, where agriculture and industry meet at Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, The Review newspaper serves a trading area that includes a portion of Sturgeon County as well as all of Thorhild and Smoky Lake Counties. The weekly print edition is dated Tuesday each week. With a track record spanning more than two decades The Review is a member of the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association, the Canadian Community Newspapers Association and has circulation audited by the Canadian Media Circulation Audit of over 4,600 by providing Total Market Coverage of its trading area.

Communities covered by The Review are:

Redwater

Egremont

Opal

Thorhild

Abee

Newbrook

Radway

Smoky Lake

Bellis

Warspite

Waskatenau

Vilna

Spedden

Long Lake

Half Moon Lake