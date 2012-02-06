Download the PDF of recent editions of The Review below.
Thorhild County Inspection Report
|TheReview_December_20.pdf
|17.7 MB
|TheReview_December_13.pdf
|9.3 MB
Based in the town of Redwater in the Northeast sector of Sturgeon County, where agriculture and industry meet at Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, The Review newspaper serves a trading area that includes a portion of Sturgeon County as well as all of Thorhild and Smoky Lake Counties. The weekly print edition is dated Tuesday each week. With a track record spanning more than two decades The Review is a member of the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association, the Canadian Community Newspapers Association and has circulation audited by the Canadian Media Circulation Audit of over 4,600 by providing Total Market Coverage of its trading area.
Communities covered by The Review are:
Redwater
Egremont
Opal
Thorhild
Abee
Newbrook
Radway
Smoky Lake
Bellis
Warspite
Waskatenau
Vilna
Spedden
Long Lake
Half Moon Lake