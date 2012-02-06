The Free Press Based in the town of Morinville in Sturgeon County, The Free Press serves a vibrant mix of suburban, town, agriculture and industrial sectors. In publication for over 15 years, The Free Press is the only community newspaper to provide Total Market Coverage through Canada Post of Morinville, Gibbons, Legal, Bon Accord and the hamlets, subdivisions and surrounding Sturgeon County rural market. The weekly print edition is dated Tuesday each week. With a circulation of over 10,000 audited by the Canadian Media Circulation Audit, the Free Press is a member of the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association and the Canadian Community Newspapers Association. Email: morinville@shaw.ca read more…..

The Review Based in the town of Redwater in the Northeast sector of Sturgeon County, where agriculture and industry meet at Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, the Review serves a trading area that includes a portion of Sturgeon County as well as all of Thorhild and Smoky Lake Counties. The weekly print edition is dated Tuesday each week. With a track record spanning more than two decades The Review is a member of the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association, the Canadian Community Newspapers Association and has circulation audited by the Canadian Media Circulation Audit of over 4,600 by providing Total Market Coverage of its trading area. Email: redwater@shaw.ca read more…..